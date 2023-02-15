We’re more than halfway through Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate than to visit the chosen hometown of Harriet Tubman?

The Cayuga County tourism office is offering guided walking tours that begin at the Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St. in Auburn.

The tour starts at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, goes to the William Henry Seward statue by the Seward House Museum, then proceeds to Harriet Tubman’s grave at Fort Hill Cemetery. The tour will end back where it started at the Equal Rights Heritage Center.

The tours are weather dependent, and if there is inclement weather they will be conducted inside the Equal Rights Heritage Center.

For more information call 315-255-1658 or email info@tourcayuga.com. You can also learn more here.