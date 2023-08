(WSYR-TV) — Wham-O may be the first name in outdoor fun, with toys like the hula hoop, the super-ball, the slip ‘n slide, and many more. This year, they’re celebrating 75 years of bringing joy to playgrounds everywhere, with a special edition of the legendary Wham-O frisbee.

Todd Richards is the president of Wham-O, which sort of makes him the Willie Wonka of toys.

You can learn more about the 75th anniversary and all thing Wham-O at their website wham-o.com.