(WSYR-TV) — Summer is all about fun and entertainment, but parents may be looking to avoid that Summer Slide while school is out. During the summer, fun is not only found outdoors but indoors as well. Speech-language pathologist and toy expert Erika Cardamone joined Bridge Street this morning and shared some toys and games for your “staycation” that are both fun and educational.

Erika shipped some games to the studio so Iris and Steve could get a close look at games and toys such as the Oggs & Eggs Character Pack by Squaregles, Cranium Big Brain Detective Game, Tongues Out, and more.

To find out more about these toys and games, visit the links below:

Oggs & Eggs Character Pack by Squaregles, 4+, $34.99

Unleash imagination with the Oggs and Erggs Character Packs

awesome name, personality, and superpower that kids can’t get enough of

These versatile characters allow kids to create their own imaginative worlds, where they can embark on exciting adventures and explore their creativity.

Also inside are two comics, sequenced to perfection for awesome storytelling with no reading required.

Children develop essential skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making, all while having a blast. Children loved mixing and matching different accessories on their Oggs and Erggs

Cranium Big Brain Detective Game by Funko Games, 5+, $22.99

“A hilarious place where imaginations run wild and acting weird is normal.”

Cooperative game, players work together search the city, find the clues and to solve mysteries on a giant map.

Set up the game by putting together the four Big Brain Map puzzle pieces. Their Detective Board is placed nearby and they pick five different Mystery Cards to solve

As a team, they work to make deductions, problem solve, discussed options, use critical thinking and negotiation skills to get to an answer.

Tongues Out! by Blue Blue Orange Games, 4+, $21.99

A memory game with a twist!

Give them a squeeze to find out which lollipops each pug ate to reveal a colored tongue

Players take turns rolling “lollipop” dice that determine which colors to search for and then match the colors shown on the dice to the pugs’ tongues.

The first player to fill their grass pad with pugs wins.

Early preschool concepts including color recognition, color naming, and color matching. The memory game component enhances children’s ability to process information, plan and organize information, and think critically.

Pandas’ Bamboo House by Hape, 3+, $149.99

Ultimate 3-level bamboo house playset for toddlers and preschoolers.

Adorable panda family where children’s imaginations grow wild as they do all the panda things, like cook, eat, sleep, slide and play

Imaginative play helps children develop creativity and problem-solving skills as they navigate different scenarios and storylines.

The various accessories added to their play sequences and the story’s complexity was every changing.

They used important language skills like negotiation, description, requesting, and more.

FreeFall by ThinkFun, 8+, $34.99