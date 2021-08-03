TRAID On The Trails! Event Highlights Importance of Inclusive Fitness

An upcoming event will highlight the importance of inclusive fitness, and active, healthy lifestyles for individuals in the disability community.

TRAID on the Trails! is planned for Saturday, August 7.

“We’re going to be just getting out on the trail in DeWitt, at Cedar Bay Park” says Peyton Sefick, Community Inclusion and Mobility Specialist with Golisano Center for Special Needs at Upstate Medical. “Bringing out a bunch of different types of adaptive equipment and getting people moving. Talking about different ways they can access their communities and making adaptive equipment available for people to do that. So, we’re really excited about it.”

TRAID stands for Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disability.

Attendees will be able to try out adaptive equipment, including cycles, kayaks, and running chariots. Experts say this type of equipment can help those with physical limitations overcome any barriers and lead to opportunities to participate in numerous activities aimed at promoting good health.

Christine Pelis, a Physical Therapist with Golisano Center for Special Needs at Upstate Medical, says “We’re always trying to educate families, and we always ask families how are you getting out to exercise? What are you doing for physical activity? And it’s not as easy as, you know, going for a walk, so being able to access this equipment in our community locally is really great for our families.”

There’s also a group walk during the event.

“One of the biggest things we’re hoping to do is grow confidence for people with disabilities to let them see that they can access their communities, and that there are avenues to do that and hopefully grow those avenues to create more opportunities for them” adds Sefick.

TRAID on the Trails! is scheduled for August 7 from 9am to 1pm, at Cedar Bay Park in DeWitt.

