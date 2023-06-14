(TV-WSYR) — Curator of history and Onondaga Historical Associate Robert (Bob) Searning, educates us about the past life of the Syracuse City School District in honor of the 175 celebrations of the Syracuse school system.

Records indicate that the first organized school in the area was founded in Geddes in 1804, where a schoolhouse was built out of logs. In 1805, the first school in Salina was built near Washington Park in the First Ward, In 1825, the towns of Lodi, Salina, and Syracuse merged. Now a village, Syracuse opened its first school in 1826.

In 1848, the local salt industry was booming. Many of the first students in the district were the children of salt workers. This spring, OHA, The Salt Museums and the SCSD teamed up with Syracuse Salt Company to bring history to life and teach Fourth Graders a little about science, a little about entrepreneurship and a whole lot of history!

For more information on the history of SCSD check out cnyhistory.org