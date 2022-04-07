(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse team is gearing up for their biggest game of the season so far when the no. 1 ranked Tar Heels of North Carolina visit the dome Saturday.

First-year head coach Kayla Treanor joined Tim Fox and Erik Columbia Thursday on Bridge Street to talk about the big game. Syracuse is 10-2 (5-0 in the ACC) this season and ranked 4th in the country.

Before Treanor was the leader of the Orange, she was a standout four-time all-American player for SU known as K-Train. Though, as she told Bridge Street, none of the players call her that on the practice field.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.

Syracuse hosts UNC Saturday inside the dome at 2 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.