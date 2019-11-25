Treat yourself while shopping for others on Cayuga Lake Wine Trail

If you like it they will love it. Shop for others and treat yourself too at Cayuga Lake Wine Trail’s 26th annual holiday shopping spree. Enjoy samplings of refreshing wines and delicious food while shopping at 14 different wineries up and down Cayuga Lake.

All stops include a wine and food pairing plus three additional wine tastings. Receive a discount on wine purchases from each winery making it easier to stock up for yourself or the friends and family on your list.

Collect a holiday keepsake from each vineyard visited. Receive a grapevine wreath and ribbon at the first stop along with a Christmas ornament. Pick up additional ornaments at every other winery visited . Use them on your new wreath or hang them on a Christmas tree.

One ticket is good for all three days of the event. Cayuga Lake Wine Trail executive director, Katherine Chase, suggests not visiting all 14 vineyards in one day. Instead, spend the night. “So we have, I call them packages at the north end and the south end of the lake. So either in Ithaca or Seneca Falls in Waterloo. It’s bundled with tickets, transportation and the hotel stay,” Chase.

Designated driver tickets are also available. Everything is included in the DD ticket excluding wine samples. Instead, designated drivers will receive a travelers mug and be offered coffee, juice and water.

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail holiday shopping spree is happening December 6th, 7th and 8th. Single tickets are $45 and tickets for couples are $65, plus tax and service fee. Receive a discount on designated driver tickets. Packages with accommodations and transportation are also available.

For more information visit https://www.cayugawinetrail.com/.