Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Treat yourself while shopping for others on Cayuga Lake Wine Trail

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

If you like it they will love it. Shop for others and treat yourself too at Cayuga Lake Wine Trail’s 26th annual holiday shopping spree. Enjoy samplings of refreshing wines and delicious food while shopping at 14 different wineries up and down Cayuga Lake.

All stops include a wine and food pairing plus three additional wine tastings. Receive a discount on wine purchases from each winery making it easier to stock up for yourself or the friends and family on your list.

Collect a holiday keepsake from each vineyard visited. Receive a grapevine wreath and ribbon at the first stop along with a Christmas ornament. Pick up additional ornaments at every other winery visited . Use them on your new wreath or hang them on a Christmas tree.

One ticket is good for all three days of the event. Cayuga Lake Wine Trail executive director, Katherine Chase, suggests not visiting all 14 vineyards in one day. Instead, spend the night. “So we have, I call them packages at the north end and the south end of the lake. So either in Ithaca or Seneca Falls in Waterloo. It’s bundled with tickets, transportation and the hotel stay,” Chase.

Designated driver tickets are also available. Everything is included in the DD ticket excluding wine samples. Instead, designated drivers will receive a travelers mug and be offered coffee, juice and water.

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail holiday shopping spree is happening December 6th, 7th and 8th. Single tickets are $45 and tickets for couples are $65, plus tax and service fee. Receive a discount on designated driver tickets. Packages with accommodations and transportation are also available.

For more information visit https://www.cayugawinetrail.com/.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected