Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their ‘Trolls’ friends come to life on stage in ‘Trolls LIVE!’

The jam-packed show with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness will visit the Landmark Theatre, Saturday, May 28 – Sunday, May 29, 2022 for four performances.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save

it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper,

Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into

the colorful world of Trolls Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one

Trolls party you won’t want to miss.

The world of the Trolls comes alive in an interactive, story-rich musical celebration includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults alike with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

Trolls Live! comes to Syracuse Saturday May 28th and Sunday May 29th at the Landmark Theatre. Tickets start at $15. To purchase tickets today visit TrollsLive.com