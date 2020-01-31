Trucks Are Everywhere At Summit Automotive Group

Ford is the Official Truck of the NFL, and as Super Bowl LIV nears so does the 112th Annual Syracuse Auto Expo. General Manager, Chris DiMarco, from Summit Automotive group in Auburn explains how much central New Yorkers value their trucks.

“We are in truck country! Especially in central New York, I mean trucks are everywhere. It’s not a pickup truck like it used to be, its for the everyday driver” Dimarco said.

Trucks are more family friendly now, with crew cabs there is room for the entire family. DiMarco loves his truck because not only can he put the seats down to have his dog jump in the back, but it’s also a safe environment for his daughter to ride in.

For those in the market for a small size SUV the new Ford Escape comes with all the latest technology, including “FordPass Connect”, a mobile technology app that allows you to remote start your car or set a time for the vehicle to start.

You can visit Summit Automotive Group at the Syracuse Auto Expo from February 6th to the 9th. The Auto Expo is open Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 9pm, Saturday 12pm to 9pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. Admission ranges from $9 for Adults, $7 for Seniors and $3 for Children between the ages of six to twelve years old.

For more information on the Syracuse Auto Expo visit http://autoexposyracuse.com/.

