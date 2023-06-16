(WSYR-TV) — Randy Brecker is as good a friend as the Syracuse Jazz Fest has ever had.

The trumpet legend has been coming to Jazz Fest for almost thirty years, first in 1994 with his late brother Michael and the Brecker brothers band, and since then with many other groups. T

his year, he’s back with the all-star ensemble “Something Else!”. He joined Tim Fox on the show Friday to chat about his career, and the reason he keeps returning to the Salt City every year.

You can catch Randy Brecker with “Something Else!” On the Visit-Syracuse stage at Hanover Square, on Jazz Fest Thursday night at 7:15pm.

Like all of the National Grid Jazz Fest, admission is free. Find the whole schedule at SyracuseJazzFest.com.