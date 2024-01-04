(WSYR-TV) — If one of your new year’s resolutions is to get more organized, one local mom is here to help!

Debbie Teelin has created a new journal specifically to help out those busy, multitasking moms (and maybe dads, too). It’s all to help keep track of everything that keeps folks so busy throughout the year.

Debbie tells us that being organized reduces stress and increases productivity and quality time spent with your kids. By having the journaling page handy you will be more apt to keep track of milestones, special events, funny stories about the kids and family life. Helpful lists and reminders are included.

Debbie has even included a sentimental aspect of in the journal as well. A special section for your kids’ artwork is in the back of the book. She says that every day begins with an inspiration for moms, and ends with a place for gratitude. Put this on the shelf instead of throwing it away. It’s full of memories you will cherish in years to come.

Find the planner on Amazon here.