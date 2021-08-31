Try Toss ‘N’ Fire’s All New State Fair Inspired Pies

Toss ‘N’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza unveiled three new pies at this year’s New York State Fair with plenty of palate options for everyone.

Owner Nick Sanford says that he’s serving up some of his fair-time only pizzas direct from the food truck along restaurant row and at their two locations in Central New York in the spirit of the fair. This year’s pies feature state fair sausage, New York State apples and a collaboration with another local restaurant.

Sanford along with Byblos Mediterranean Cafe came up with the Byblos Gyro Pizza which features a garlic-based pie topped with mozzarella, shave gyro lamb, romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes and Byblos’ famous Tzatziki sauce. It’s already a hit and the front runner at this year’s fair, he says.

The caramel apple pie isn’t too far behind, and Sanford adds that it’s loaded with ingredients many in CNY know and love dessert form.

Fair-goers who loved Sanford’s pizza creations in 2019 can also order them from his special state fair menu. Once again, the Poutine Pizza, Summer in ‘Cuse Salt Potato and Bit of a Pickle are back for a limited time.

To taste one for yourself visit Toss ‘N’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza on restaurant row right in front of the Toyota Coliseum. You can also try the fair-time only pizzas at their two locations. They’re available through September 6th. Find them on North Main Street in North Syracuse and at Township Five in Camillus. You can also visit them online or connect with them on social media.