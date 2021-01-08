Try Woodworking in 2021 with Woodworkers of Central New York

If you’re looking for a new hobby in 2021, Woodworkers of Central New York may be for you.

With more than 250 members of all genders, ages and skill levels, the group invites anyone with interest to join. They offer special interests group that include general woodworking, turning, scrolling and carving. They also spend part of their year doing charity work and donating toys to different organizations.

Through the years, wooden toys have been donated to various organizations across Central New York and they hope to continue their charity work and contests throughout the year. This year, they’re also planning to host three or more meetings and demonstrations virtually per month.

If you’d like to learn more about the Woodworkers of Central New York and how to become a member, visit them online at WoodCNY.org.

