Turning Stone Resort and Casino Serves Up Poutine For Thanksgiving

Switch up your Thanksgiving leftover creation with some poutine! Turning Stone Resort Casino Chef Dustin Tuthill from the Upstate Tavern shows us how to create the dish.

Ingredients:

Russet House Fries

Yancey’s Cheddar Cheese Curds

Gravy

Brussel Sprouts

Directions:

Layer all ingredients onto Fries

Top with gravy

Enjoy!

You can visit the Upstate Tavern and all other dining options offered by going to TurningStone.com.