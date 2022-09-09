(WSYR-TV) — There was a lot of excitement this week when the Turning Stone Resort Casino announced they’re building a major expansion of their convention facilities. With that means they are building staff, too, to prepare for that expansion and the busy fall season coming up at all their locations.

Jerry Marrello is the General Manager at the Point Place Casino in Bridgeport, and he shares details on the plan for expansion and the need for new employees.

Turning Stone is looking to fill hundreds of positions at all of their properties. These included both full-time and part-time positions. They’re looking for cooks, servers, supervisors, and cashiers. They’re also seeking professional employees in finance, information technology, human resources, and more.

The “Get in the Game” hiring event is this Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Turning Stone Resort Casino at thruway Exit 33.

You can get all the details by visiting OnEnterprises.com/Careers. You can pre-register on their website, but walk-ins are more than welcome.