(WSYR-TV) — Thanksgiving is a special holiday for hosting, but for others, the way to go is to dine out on the big day. This year Turning Stone is hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner event for the very first time.

The dinner will be comprised of a four-course seated Thanksgiving dinner, with appetizers, a salad course, choice of entrée, and an elaborate dessert table.

Guests have a choice of entrée that include:

Traditional turkey dinner with roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans & mashed potatoes.

Beef Short Ribs with carrots, onions, green beans & mashed potatoes

Or vegetarian option: Autumn Ratatouille with winter & Kabocha squash, potatoes, seared mushrooms, beet greens and truffle jus lie.

Make sure to save room for dessert, which will be prepared by Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team. It includes freshly baked pies, ice cream, fudge brownies, lemon bars, pecan tarts, cheese cakes, carrot cake, and more.

Families can enjoy live entertainment and music at the event as well.

Guests can select a reservation time as early as noon, and our last seating is at 6 p.m.

The event will accept walk-ins, but strongly encourages a reservation, especially if you’d like a specific time slot.

The cost for adults is $48, kids are $24, and children under 5 eat free.

Learn more and make a reservation by visiting TurningStone.com/Dining.