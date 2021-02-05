“Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” At Syracuse Stage

While the pandemic has sidelined many upcoming events, Syracuse Stage has shifted their 2020-2021 season online.  

Currently, their latest production is an adaptation of Anna Deavere Smith’s play “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” that’s running through Sunday February 14th.  Made in response to the riots that ensued following the assault on Rodney King. “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” captures the stories of more than thirty characters using one single actor.   

Actress Patrese McClain says “it took a lot of trial and error” adapting amid restrictions for the production.  While everyone was virtual on Zoom, Director Steve Broadnax says, their team needed to work through their “hybrid way” of producing the performance for theater. Broadnax and McClain are hopeful that the production can spark a conversation about humanity, respect and have an impact on the audience.   

You can stream “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” now until Sunday February 14th. Tickets are $60 for a household and $30 for individuals.  Once you purchase a ticket you have 72 hours to watch the show. For more information visit SyracuseStage.org

