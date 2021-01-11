Twin Trees Too! Celebrates National Pizza Week

Bridge Street
Here’s a fun fact: Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every single day! How many slices it that per second you ask? Find out below.

With 60,000+ pizza shops across the country, it’s likely you’ve had a slice or ordered a pie recently.

Twin Trees has 9 locations across Central New York and are known for cutting their pizza into strips instead of the traditional pie shape slices.

“Back in 1957 when Don Ross started Twin Trees, it was called basically a fork-and-knife meal, a fork-and-knife pizza” says Michael Poirier, General Manager of Twin Trees Too!. “When you’re dining in the restaurant and you’re eating it on your plate, it’s easier to cut. It’s a fork-and knife piece of pizza instead of folding up the big pie shape and trying to deal with it that way.”

All Twin Tree locations are running specials for National Pizza Week, which is January 10 to 16.

Twin Trees Too! is located at 1029 Milton Avenue in Syracuse, not far from the Village of Solvay. Click here to visit their website.

Here’s the answer to the above question: Americans eat 100 acres of pizza every single day – that’s 350 slices every second!

