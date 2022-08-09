(WSYR-TV) — If you love Disney but don’t love all the lines and all the crowds, two Disney-loving moms may be able to help. They’ve recently launched “Perfectly Planned Vacation” to help you book the perfect Disney Cruise.

Disney recently announced its fall 2023 cruise schedule, which includes new cruise themes like Star Wars, Halloween, The Avengers, Christmas, and more. They’ve also added a brand new ship. This includes new cruises out of New York City, which can be great for Disney lovers who live in the Northeast.

Perfectly Planned Vacation owners Sara Hernon and Michelle Riordan met on a vacation of their own, where their two husbands who had been friends for years brought them together on a cruise.

Sara emphasizes that all of their services are completely free and included as part of the all-inclusive Disney price.

“We’ll work with you to find out that perfect cruise for you,” she says.

The cruises feature entertainment for both kids and adults.

For more information on Perfectly Planned Vacation, check them out on Facebook at Perfectly Planned Disney Cruises or send them a message via email at perfectlyplannedvacation@gmail.com.