Two Local Artists Pen New Children’s Book,”Along Came Penny”

That pandemic has brought a lot of challenges but there are some good stories to come out of it too including an all new children’s book from two local artists.

Jewelry Designer Michelle DaRin and Lights on The Lake Designer Dee Densmore have come up with a creative way to tell their story about COVID and companionship for children.

“Along Came Penny” tells the story about one family’s life and the pandemic puppies that were unexpected but a welcoming part of their daily lives in quarantine. When Michelle’s daughter was desperate to have a chocolate lab, Michelle and her husband searched high and low to make it happen, eventualy finding a little pup to make part of their forever home. The illustrated book tells the story of Kenny and Penny, two lovable Labrador retrievers and Michelle says it’s the perfect story for dog-lovers everywhere.

“The story documents the past year of our family’s life and our pandemic puppies that brought us so much light and joy during this challenging year,” Michelle says.

“Along Came Penny” is available wherever books are sold. To purchase a copy today, visit Michelle’s website at MichelleDaRinJewelry.com.