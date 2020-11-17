Two Local Organizations To Feed The Homeless This Thanksgiving

Two local organizations, “We Rise Above The Streets” and “Team A.N.G.E.L” are partnering up to feed the homeless and working poor for their 3rd annual Thanksgiving celebration titled Harvest Fest. The event is taking place at 11am on Saturday November 21st in Billings Park located at S. Salina and E. Adams Streets in Syracuse.

For more information you can visit, IfWeEatTheyEat.org.