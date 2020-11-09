Two Local Schools Partner To Provide Books And Blankets To Students This Holiday

One Syracuse City school is trying to give students a little pick me up for holiday break in December and they need your help.

The HW Smith School and Peaceful Schools have partnered up to provide each student with a new blanket and book before they head home for break.

 With a goal to collect 900 books and blankets both schools hope that the endeavor will support literacy, self-worth and wellness. Barnes and Noble on Erie Blvd has stocked up on the books that the schools are looking for and invite the Central New York community to come in to purchase them to donate. They also have an Amazon Wishlist for anyone wishing to contribute virtually. The wishlist is public and titled HW Smith.

For anyone else interested in contributing, Lynette Spencer is happy to pick up items from the local area. She can be reached at (703) 965-3626. Donations will be accepted until December 15th.

To learn more visit SyracuseCitySchools.com and PeacefulSchools.com

