Two Organizations Team Up To Help Students Thrive With New Program

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Two local organizations are teaming up to start a new program for high school students called “Life Through My Own Lens.”

100 Black Men of Syracuse and Black Cub Productions have come together to create the 10 to 12 week program for 7th through 12 grade students. Drake Harrison of 100 Black Men of Syracuse says the mission of the program is to empower youth to film and speak their truth. The program will also provide students with technical and creative skills around storytelling to help them differentiate what it means to work behind the camera.

Mylz Blake of Black Cub Productions, says the program will be instrumental for young minds who are interested in storytelling but don’t have the resources or tools to understand it.

To learn more about the program and the mission of 100 Black Men of Syracuse, visit 100BlackMenSyr.org or connect with them on social media.

