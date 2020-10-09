Two Ways To Have Some Halloween Fun In CNY

Two big events happening in Central New York can help get you in the Halloween spirit: Fright Nights and Halloween At The Park.

Fright Nights – located in the Eastwood area of Syracuse – was named one of the Best 20 Haunted Attractions in the Northeast by USA Today. With a ticket, visitors can enter five haunted houses:

  • The Devil’s Dungeon Slide To Hell (new this year)
  • Jurassic Dark
  • Burgen Manor
  • Lady Lamson’s Cursed Voyage
  • Penny’s Playhouse

“We’re not letting the big crowds inside the building, we have to monitor that” says Grazi Zazzara, who runs Fright Nights. “The insides of the houses are much bigger. We’ll have less actors but more animatronics. We pulse it so you’re at least 20-25 feet away from the crowd in front of you.”

Fright Nights is located at 1 LePage Place in Syracuse. That’s not far from James Street and Thompson Road. It’s open Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to midnight, and Sundays 7pm to 11pm.

Click here to learn more about Fright Nights and to buy a $30 ticket, which gets you access to all five houses.

Zazzara is also running Halloween At The Park, a family friendly drive-thru during the month of October. He’s partnered with Onondaga County and Galaxy Media for it.

Halloween At The Park allows attendees to drive their vehicle along a path to see Halloween light displays and decorations. It’s not scary and allows little kids to have fun during Halloween while also being safe.

Halloween At The Park is happening every night in October from 7pm to 10pm at Jamesville Beach. Tickets are $10 per car Sunday through Thursday, and $15 Friday and Saturday. You must get tickets in advance as they won’t be available night-of.

You can buy tickets and learn more by visiting HalloweenAtThePark.com.

