Uncle Kracker Returns To The NY State Fair

Country Rock Musician Uncle Kracker has made a name for himself with his music and once again he’ll return to the New York State Fair to entertain audiences like he’s done before.

He says that he loves coming to the state fair because of the crowds. It’s the fourth time he’s performed at the fair, including 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Uncle Kracker first rose to fame as Kid Rock’s DJ before finding his own way up the music charts with “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”

You can catch Uncle Kracker this Friday at Chevy Court at 2 p.m.