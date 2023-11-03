(WSYR-TV) — It was just two short months ago that the Uncle Louie Variety Show was back in its hometown, and thus, here on Bridge Street. They were so good, they are back again today, and once again playing the Salt City and the Palace Theatre December 8th.

It’s all part of the “Sal Valentinetti Rat Pack Hits and Comedy Skits Show” that will feature Uncle Louie. Sal was a contestant on “America’s Got Talent” singing ‘Rat Pack’ classics.

You can find tickets to the show at TheUncleLouieVarietyShow.com.