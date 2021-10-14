Understanding Medicare – With The Help of Syracuse’s Fiscal Fitne$$

Medicare can be a complicated and difficult issue to understand – even for professionals.

“Jeepers, I’m in the business full time and it’s confusing, so for the average guy, how often do you deal with it? Once in your lifetime, so yeah, that’s why we do what we do” says Clark Gronsbell, Owner-Broker of Fiscal Fitne$$.

“Medicare is the federal government healthcare system for people aged 65 or over” he adds. “You have the month of your birthday in which you turn 65, the three months before and the three months after. That seven-month window of time, that is your open enrollment period to enroll in Medicare on a guaranteed issue basis. I would encourage everyone start at three months before your birthday because everything is moving a little slower these days.”

Gronsbell has more than 30 years of experience helping people understand Medicare. One question he gets frequently is whether prescription drugs are covered under Medicare. Watch the video to find out the answer.

