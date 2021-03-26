Understanding Passover

Passover is a very holy time for people of the Jewish faith. In 2021, it starts March 27 and continues until April 4.

“This year, thankfully with so many more families who have everyone vaccinated many more families are able to gather in person” says Rabbi Yehoshua Zehavi with Temple Adath Yeshurun. “Even for those of us who can’t yet there’s a much greater feeling of hope that the year ahead will be brighter than the year behind us.”

Rabbi Zehavi says many families are using Zoom to connect during this time. He adds that while the difficulties of the past year may seem like they’ll last forever, Passover helps remind us all of us that things will get better in time.

Click here to visit Temple Adath Yeshurun’s website.