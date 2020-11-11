Understanding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder In Veterans

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Millions of American men and women have returned home from war zones and even though the battlefield is behind them, their experiences remain at the forefront of their minds. Many service men and women will return with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and nationally as well as locally there are outlets available.

Kyle Milk is a certified peer support specialist at the VA Hospital and shares ways that veterans and their families can reach out for help. For more information about PTSD and how veterans can get the help they need, visit PTSD.va.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected