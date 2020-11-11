Understanding Post Traumatic Stress Disorder In Veterans

Millions of American men and women have returned home from war zones and even though the battlefield is behind them, their experiences remain at the forefront of their minds. Many service men and women will return with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and nationally as well as locally there are outlets available.

Kyle Milk is a certified peer support specialist at the VA Hospital and shares ways that veterans and their families can reach out for help. For more information about PTSD and how veterans can get the help they need, visit PTSD.va.org.