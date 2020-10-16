Understanding The Importance of Getting Screened During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The 25th edition of ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ is in some ways like a first-year event, as they adjust things for social distancing and staying safe. The commitment to breast cancer awareness and the importance of self exams is stronger than ever.

The Making Strides of Syracuse presented by Upstate Cancer Center is this Sunday, October 18th from 10am-2pm. This year it’s a drive-thru event at Destiny USA, in the Solar Street parking lot across from Embassy Suites.

For more information you can visit, MakingStridesWalk.org/Syracuse.