Understanding The Signs During National Substance Abuse Awareness Month

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The pandemic has brought on many issues including a growing number of people turning to drugs and alcohol to deal with the pandemic. Recently, Actor Dax Shepard’s relapse after 16 years of sobriety, not only made headlines but helped propel the conversation to get people the help they need.

Life Coach and Recovering Addict Adam Jablin, knows all too well about the dangers of substance abuse and addiction and says that there are ways that loved ones can help during this critical time of need.

To learn more tips about how Adam can help, visit AdamJablin.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected