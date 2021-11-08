Understanding the Transition to Medicare

Medicare open enrollment is underway and Clark Gronsbell with Fiscal Fitness wants to make your transition easy to understand and navigate. Clark has four simple steps to understanding Medicare and there is no additional charge for his service. 

Clark Gronsbell is the owner and founder of fiscal fitness. For nearly 30 years, Clark’s commitment to personalized attention assured his ability to deliver seamless services to his clients. Clients at Fiscal Fitness work with Clark directly. His ability to make the complicated more understandable stems from his years of experience as a certified public accountant explaining tax regulations to clients.

To learn more about Fiscal Fitness, visit YourFiscalFitness.com or give the office a call at (315) 477-1906. 

