(WSYR-TV) — Mom’s Day is right around the corner and there is a solid chance your mom wants something more long lasting than flowers. Lifestyle expert Valery Lodato shares some suggestions.

First up: Moms love to multitask — so she’ll love this gift! Check out Spongelle’s heart shaped body wash infused buffers. They come in several unique scents, and will cleanse, exfoliate, and nourish her skin. Then, the sweet smell will fill the bathroom long after she steps out of the shower. The soap inside the sponge is vegan friendly.

Visit Spongelle.com to learn more.

Talk about great scents. If you don’t know about TOCCA, we’ve got Mom’s Day goodies from this iconic brand: First, the TOCCA Garden Collection Mini Perfume Deluxe Set includes six petite bottles of their lovely scented perfumes. Scents are perfect for spring and summer. They include: pear and gardenia, blood orange and freesia, grapefruit and jasmine and more.

If Mom doesn’t love perfume, here’s TOCCA’s, mini hand cream set, which is equally decadent. And who doesn’t need hand cream in Syracuse? It includes the top three TOCCA scents made with coconut oil, natural extracts, Shea butter, and aloe. The scents include: Florence, which is pear, gardenia and bergamot. Stella, the blood orange, freesia and spicy Lilly scent and Giulietta- tulip, apple and vanilla orchid.

Visit tocca.com for more information.

One thing many moms have in common: their stress levels, which leads to muscle tightness! We found a luxurious acupressure mat and pillow to relieve her tension! Accu pressure and reflexology work similar to massage by stimulating key points on the body to bring relaxation and healing. Dosha Mats and pillows relieve tension in the neck, hips, back… anywhere you use them. Dosha Mats are 100% eco-friendly too, and handmade with hypoallergenic linen. Find them at: doshamat.com.

Mix relaxation with fun, and you’ve got Candier Candles! The product line is filled with scented candles, featuring fun designs, and sassy messages that Mom will love! Made with natural soy wax and essential oils and hand poured in the US, this gift is guaranteed to wow her! Check out shopryanporter.com.

Tell Mom you love her with a luxurious velvet pillow! Pillow Script’s plush, butter soft throw pillow comes in several stylish colors and serve as a reminder of your love! Visit pillowscript.com.

Finally, a practical, yet stylish gift! The super glam line of blue light and reading glasses called peepers!! These keep her eyes shielded and healthy, while she maintains her style with fun detail, like moonstone frames. Visit peepers.com.