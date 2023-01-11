(WSYR-TV) — This Monday is the national holiday set aside to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While some view it as a day-off, the United Way is hoping you will make it a day-on with their 21st MLK Day of Service.

Helen Hudson, the United Way’s AFL/CIO Liaison and Syracuse Common Council President, joined the show Wednesday along with the president of the Great Syracuse Labor Council’s Mark Spadafore.

The MLK Day of Service is Monday, January 16. They need warm coats, gloves, mittens, formula, diapers and non-perishable foods. You can drop them off Monday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Southwest Community Center on South Ave. in Syracuse.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can signup at UnitedCNY.org/MLKDay.