United Way ‘Kickoff Cookoff’ Campaign Returns

The United Way of Central New York is once again kicking off their annual campaign season with a unique way for everyone to eat local, give local and make an impact.

They’ve partnered with 20 local restaurants for 20 days of food, fundraising and fun. The new take on their Kickoff Cookoff began last year. It’s back by popular demand following a successful first year.

Local diners can help raise money for the United Way of Central New York Community Program Fund in two ways, either by attending a special United Way Day or by purchasing a special menu item designated for the event. Some of the local restaurants participating, include Oh My Darling, Glazed & Confused, The Ice Cream Stand and Rise N Shine. They will also donate a portion of their designated day’s sales to the cause.

The United Way Kickoff Cookoff event is happening September 10th through September 30th at any participating restaurant in Central New York. Customers are invited to dine-in or takeout any Kickoff Cookoff item, or order from select restaurants on their designated United Way day.

All of the money raised will benefit 64 local area programs through The United Way of Central New York Community Program Fund. It’s also a great way for you to help support local businesses too.



You’re also invited to #EatUnitedCNY. Simply share a photo of any meal from the Kickoff Cookoff with the hashtag #EatUnitedCNY and be entered to win the ultimate CNY dining prize of gift cards from 20 local restaurants. To learn more, visit EatUnitedCNY.com/2021.

