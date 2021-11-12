United Way of Central New York Celebrates 100 Years

The United Way of Central New York is celebrating is celebrating one hundred years of serving the people of Onondaga County.

Today, their programs touch one in four people.

“There’s many ways that we touch the community, because of the support we receive” says Nancy Kern Eaton, President of United Way of Central New York.

“This year, we’re funding 65 programs at 27 agencies, and we’re part of a lot of different community initiatives. So, the Housing and Homeless Coalition, the Early Childhood Alliance, the Literacy Coalition. We’re proud to be the host of 211 CNY, which is answered by Contact Community Services. So together, our community is really making sure that when people are in need help is available.”

The current-day United Way of Central New York traces its roots back to 1921, with the incorporation of the Syracuse Community Chest.

Eaton says her agency’s success is on the “shoulders of generations of central New Yorkers who recognized that we could do more if we do it together.”

To celebrate its centennial, the United Way of Central New York will host a special ceremony to recreate a 1962 photograph featuring Syracuse’s Mayor and Onondaga County’s Executive at the time, with United Way of Central New York’s Women’s Division Chairwoman. See the photograph below.

The event is planned for Friday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the corner of South Salina Street and Washington Street in Syracuse.

Click here to learn more about the United Way of Central New York.