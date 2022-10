(WSYR-TV) — You’ve heard the term: united, we do more. The United Way of Central New York is determined to prove it again as the cold weather approaches.

Today, they are launching the CNY Care Package Project to collect personal care items for folks in need. Wegmans is the starting point.

If you’d like to launch your own care package project at work or school, you’ll find everything you need, including printable signage, at UnitedWeDoMore.org/CarePackage.