(WSYR-TV) — Last year, we teamed up with the United Way, and other CNY organizations to promote their Day of Caring. It was so good that we are doing it again this summer.

Diana Jones, with Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS) is a Board Member of United Way of Central New York and Chair of the Community Volunteer Council.

Last year, more than 850 volunteers completed almost 100 projects at nonprofits throughout CNY. This year, the goal is to get 1,000 volunteers.

Year round, Volunteer CNY is a resource for nonprofits in Central New York to share their volunteer needs, and for people to search and sign up for volunteer opportunities that suit their schedule and interest.

If you’re a non-profit agency, who could use a volunteer, add your listing to Volunteer CNY.

If you’re an individual looking for ways to “Get Involved and Make A Difference” get involved this Day of Caring on August 3.

NewsChannel 9 and Bridge Street will be live from one of the non-profits the day of the event doing our show.