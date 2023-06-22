(WSYR-TV) — Though summer may be full of sunshine, there will always be some rainy days that are meant to be enjoyed inside.

The Landmark Theatre may offer those perfect opportunities to enjoy those rainy days. Executive Director of the Landmark Theatre, Mike Intaglietta joined Bridge Street this morning to give us a look behind the curtain to what is in store.

Intaglietta discussed with Iris and Steve about the Landmark’s Capital improvements, the 2023-24 Broadway in Syracuse Season, as well as the Improving Arts Access Fund. The Executive Director also told our hosts what shows on the dockett are family-friendly, and what people can do to become more involved with the Landmark.

You can find out more about the Landmark Theatre and upcoming events there by visiting them online.