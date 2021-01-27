Update from Syracuse’s ‘Miracle Baby’

A “miracle baby” from Syracuse has touched the hearts of millions of people across the world.
Baby Kasen Donerlson who has been battling Biliary Atresia over the last year is defying the odds and now he’s finally returned home from the hospital. Kasen’s Mom, Mitayah Donerlson joined Julia LeBlanc and Alex Sims on Bridge Street for an update from Pittsburgh.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App