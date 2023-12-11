(WSYR-TV) — We are just four days away from our 13th Annual “Food for Families,” our big push to fight hunger in Central New York.

It all comes together this Friday, when we’ll be live from morning till night at Tops Friendly Markets. Lynn Hy of the Food Bank of Central New York and Andy Brocato, of Tops, joined us to fill us in on the progress.

Our own Tim Fox will be on the air all day Friday from Tops’ Airport Plaza Store. You can make a difference at any Tops in the area. Stop in and buy “A Little Brown Bag of Hope” for $5, $10 or $20. You can also make an online donation at: TopsNeighborsHelpingNeighbors.com.