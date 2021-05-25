Update On Syracuse University’s “Nest Cam”

A few months ago, a pair of red-tailed hawks were nesting above Lyman Hall at Syracuse University ready to lay eggs. Their babies have hatched and were captured on the university’s “Nest Cam” funded by SU Alum Anne Marie Higgins.

Higgins tells us that the eggs were laid March 20th, 23rd and 26th and hatched towards the end of April. Unfortunately, one egg didn’t hatch, and Higgins says they declared it nonviable meaning the egg wasn’t fertilized or something happened with the embryo.

The chicks they will stay in the nest for the next month or roughly 40 days after they’ve hatched. Anne Marie estimates the two with leave somewhere between June 10th -June 19th .

Since the donation of the camera in 2017, Higgins says its typical for the hawk to lay 3 eggs. Currently, the babies are developing their feathers and flapping their wings in preparation to fly.

You can watch SU’s “Nest Cam” by clicking here.