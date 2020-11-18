Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Hosts Virtual On Cyber-Bullying

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

A film based education program is changing the way we talk about cyber bullying and they invite you to learn more about the science behind it tonight.

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital is hosting a virtual screening of a documentary that is helping to continue the conversation about mental health. “The Upstanders” will stream live online for parents, families and the community to take part in. Registration is required and the event is free to attend. A panel discussion will follow the film screening.

To learn more visit Upstanders.com.

