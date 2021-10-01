Upstate Mammography Van On The Move For Breast Cancer Awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a good reminder for all women that early detection is key when it comes to combating the disease.

The Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van is once again hitting the road all month long, offering mobile mammography services. The 45-foot long, self-contained unit is available to serve women in Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The van is equipped with all the same 3D X-ray technology used at a regular doctor’s office, and offers screenings to anyone above 40 without symptoms who hasn’t been checked in the past year. Breast Surgeon Dr. Ranjna Sharma says that it’s an easy way to get checked and doing so can be life-saving.

“We know that mammograms allow for early detection of breast cancer and much earlier than you may find on an exam,” she says. “And by detecting a breast cancer earlier, it opens up opportunities for treatment, less aggressive treatments and likely improves patient’s clinical outcomes,” she adds.

The Mobile Mammography Van will be traveling across Central New York all month long. To book your appointment, visit Upstate.edu/Mobile-Mammography and follow them on social media.