Upstate Psychiatry Offers Innovative Treatment For Depression, Anxiety and OCD

There’s a new innovative treatment not involving prescription drugs for depression, anxiety and OCD, and it’s available right here in Central New York.

It’s called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and is available to patients at Upstate Psychiatry’s two local locations.

“What Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation does is we activate the neurons using magnets” says Kola Alao. “It’s a very safe, effective treatment, but the most important thing is it has little or no side effects.”

Alao says the treatment can also benefit people who want to stop smoking and need help sleeping, and in some cases, is even used to treat attention deficit disorder and certain neurological conditions.

“Because it’s FDA approved, most major insurance companies cover the treatment” says Chelsea Chapman. “We take care of each patient’s case individually and look into their benefits individually and go through everything with them so that we take the stress out of the insurance portion.”

Both of Upstate Psychiatry’s locations are hosting open houses for people to learn more:

Baldwinsville (3070 Belgium Road) – Thursday, July 15 from 4pm to 8pm

Fayetteville (6836 East Genesee Street) – Thursday, July 22 from 4pm to 8pm

Click here to visit Upstate Psychiatry’s website and learn more about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation.