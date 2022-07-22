(WSYR-TV) — Christmas has become a way of life for local screenwriters Keith and Juliet Giglio.

The duo has written four Lifetime Christmas movies, including one for Reba McEntire. Recently, they’ve turned to novel writing for their latest project.

The novel, “The Summer of Christmas,” is a perfect summer romcom for lovers of Christmas, movies, and summer alike. The story follows a screenwriter back to her hometown of Geneva, where she must film a Christmas movie during a hot Upstate New York summer.

The Giglios know that Christmas movies are made in the off-season, often during hot, sunny summers such as this one. After spending years on summertime movie sets, the Giglios had plenty of experience to draw from when creating this new beach read.

After spending twenty years in Los Angeles, the Giglios have also experienced their fair share of warm, sunny Christmases.

Fans of this novel can expect another Christmas novel coming next year.

Along with their successful screenwriting careers, the Giglios are also professors. Juliet teaches at SUNY Oswego and Keith teaches at Syracuse University. When it comes to teaching, writing screenplays, and now writing novels, the Giglios say it’s all about regimen and routine.

“The Summer of Christmas” is on sale now.

The Giglios will be signing copies of the book tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Booksellers on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt. Stop by to have your new copy signed and to chat books and movies with Keith and Juliet.