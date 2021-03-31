Upstate University Hospital Brings Breast Cancer Screenings To Locations Across New York

Upstate University Hospital’s mobile mammography unit is back on the road, helping women across the state get screened for breast cancer.

“It’s the same equipment that we use at our fixed sites” says Program Manager Wendy Hunt. “Your images are all read by Upstate radiologists who specialize in women’s imaging.”

The unit – a 45-foot-long RV-type vehicle – travels through 8 New York counties, including Onondaga, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. Specialized equipment on board helps provide women high quality 3D imaging, and everyone working is an employee of Upstate University Hospital.

It makes getting a mammogram easy, especially for women who may not be able to get to a fixed screening site like a doctor’s office, imaging center or hospital.

Some upcoming stops include:

Monday, 4/5/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – Hamilton Public Library, 20 Payne St., Hamilton

Tuesday, 4/6/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – Brewerton Fire Department, 9625 Brewerton Rd, Brewerton

Thursday, 4/8/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – Dolgeville Big M, 15 Lamberson St., Dolgeville

Friday, 4/9/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – Bridgeport Fire Department, 427 NY-31, Bridgeport

Monday, 4/12/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – The Medicine Place, 464 Main St., Phoenix

Wednesday, 4/14/2021 – 10 am to 3 pm – Tops Friendly Markets, 217 Erie Blvd W, Rome

Friday, 4/16/2021 – 9 am to 3 pm — Green Hills Farms, 5933 South Salina Street, Syracuse

“Most societies recommend starting at the age of 40 or soon after and then having an annual mammogram every year or having a mammogram every two years based on a patient’s individual level of risk” says Ranjna Sharma, MD, medical director for the Upstate Breast Cancer Program and Chief of Breast Surgery at Upstate.

Dr. Sharma says patients younger than 40 may also be in need regular mammograms, depending on family history and any symptoms that may appear. Any women with concerns should speak with their personal doctor.

Some signs of breast cancer to watch for include:

A new or growing mass

Change in skin color or texture

New nipple discharge, retraction or inversion

Click here if you’d like to learn more about Upstate University Hospital’s mobile mammography unit, see the full schedule of upcoming stops, or make an appointment.