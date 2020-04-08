USA Insulation Offering Virtual Appointments During COVID-19

Spring has sprung and if you find yourself still inching up the dial on your thermostat your furnace may not be the problem. Check the insulation in your home. Poorly insulated homes lose up to 35% of heat through walls while 25% is lost through the roof.

Homeowners thinking of insulating their homes can save big right now as the federal government is offering a $500 tax credit. Owner of USA Insulation, Andy Fiorini, said his company is matching that by offering their own $500 discount.

Due to COVID-19 USA Insulation is currently scheduling physical appointments for May but do offer virtual appointments through video programs like, Facetime, Skype or Zoom.

For more information, visit USA Insulation at UsaInsulation.net/Syracuse or call 315-897-5803.