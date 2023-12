(WSYR-TV) — It’s hard to look at bubbles without cracking a smile. Mega Bubble Man Productions here in Syracuse is spreading joy with lots of fun demonstrations.

Jim Livi and Andrew Lohm from Mega Bubble Man Productions visited Bridge Street tell us about their bubble entertainment company that brings joy to families during the holiday season and beyond.

You can get in touch with Jim and Andrew and learn more at MegaBubbleMan.com. You can also find them on Facebook.