V-J Day Remembered: Celebrating The End Of WWII In Syracuse

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The Onondaga Historical Association’s Curator of History, Robert Searing, talks about how the end of World War II was celebrated in Syracuse in 1945.

“Tens of thousands people spill out into the streets in Syracuse and basically the party rages until about 1:30am” he says. “Just quite a scene. A release of tension and victory and exaltation and really unlike we’ve ever seen and probably will never see again.”

For Central New Yorkers, it was a long time in coming.

“Nearly four years, every aspects of American’s lives from the food that they were able to eat to the gasoline to the jobs they were doing had been affected by the war. Millions of men sent overseas. 300,000 dead. And so suddenly at 7:03 pm on August 14th when President Truman comes over the radio and announces the Japanese unconditional surrender, the just spontaneous explosion of joy and disbelief.”

Click here to visit the Onondaga Historical Association online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected