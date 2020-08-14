V-J Day Remembered: Celebrating The End Of WWII In Syracuse

The Onondaga Historical Association’s Curator of History, Robert Searing, talks about how the end of World War II was celebrated in Syracuse in 1945.

“Tens of thousands people spill out into the streets in Syracuse and basically the party rages until about 1:30am” he says. “Just quite a scene. A release of tension and victory and exaltation and really unlike we’ve ever seen and probably will never see again.”

For Central New Yorkers, it was a long time in coming.

“Nearly four years, every aspects of American’s lives from the food that they were able to eat to the gasoline to the jobs they were doing had been affected by the war. Millions of men sent overseas. 300,000 dead. And so suddenly at 7:03 pm on August 14th when President Truman comes over the radio and announces the Japanese unconditional surrender, the just spontaneous explosion of joy and disbelief.”

